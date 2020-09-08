Andhra Minister refutes Chandrababu Naidu's claims, calls him 'expert in spreading lies'

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar took a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, and called him an 'expert in spreading lies'. The Andhra Irrigation Minister also called the TDP chief 'shameless' claiming that he has been provoking people out of jealousy. Kumar made these statements while countering Naidu's claims on the Gandikota project.

P Anil Kumar counters TDP chief

Speaking about the Gandikota project, the YSR Congress Party minister said that Chandrababu Naidu is creating 'conspiracies' which will be refuted by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Andhra Irrigation Minister went on to say that the Gandikota project was completed by the former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy but the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) was pending which is being handled by the current CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He also claimed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is jealous of the goodwill earned by Jaganmohan Reddy.

"Had Chandrababu Naidu completed the R&R package, storage of 26 TMC water would have become possible. YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 972 crores for the R&R package for the Gandikota project and already released Rs 676 crores. The remaining 296 crores will be released soon. But Chandrababu Naidu is shamelessly provoking some people, as he is feeling jealous that Jagan is gaining people's goodwill," said the Andhra Irrigation minister.

While talking about the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, he said, "And the 'Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti' scheme will be finished off soon. Another lift irrigation scheme is being arranged with Rs 1500 crores in drought-affected Palnadu region."

"Chandrababu Naidu is unable to bear the good deeds of YS Jagan for Rayalaseema region. It has been raining abundantly after YS Jagan became CM. 81 per cent of reservoirs are filled. Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest it. That's why he is not staying in Amaravati or Andhra Pradesh. He did not stay in Amaravati for even 10 days in the past 6 months. Chandrababu Naidu has taken loans amounting to Rs 2.7 lakh crores, and his government kept bills to the tune of Rs 70,000 crores in pending. Now our government is repaying all the debts," said the Andhra Pradesh Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu's allegations against Andhra government

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister made these statements in rebuttal of the claims made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with regards to the pending R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement). According to reports Naidu accused Jaganmohan Reddy's government of discriminating against a section of the displaced people and mistreating them by not providing them with R&R which remains pending in the Gandikota Project. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu further claimed that over 2,369 families were asked to evacuate without being given any R&R or one-time settlement package and this made it difficult for the evacuees to find a new home without any compensation.

(With inputs from ANI)