Andhra Police Arrests Temple Priest & 2 Men With Alleged TDP Link In Idol Vandalism Case

A Special Investigation Team constituted by the Andhra Pradesh police to probe the vandalism of the Subramanya Swamy idol in Rajahmahendravaram on Sunday arrested the temple priest along with two men with alleged links to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The accused M Venkata Raju and Dantuluri Venkatapati Raju, allegedly associated with the TDP, were arrested along with the priest Venkata Murali Krishna by the Andhra Pradesh Police for their alleged involvement in the desecration of the idol.

According to the SIT, the temple priest vandalised the Hindu idol at Vinayaka in return for money offered by two men who have links with the Chandrababu Naidu-led party. Police have said that the links established between the accused and the political outfit, and the subsequent propaganda run against the YSRCP government over the desecration of temples, "expose the malafide intent" of the TDP.

Andhra Police forms SIT to probe temple attacks

The incident took place on December 31 when the idol of Subramanya Swamy at the Vinakaya Temple was found broken, and a complaint was registered by the priest against unknown persons for damaging the idol. The local police had dispatched 8 different teams to investigate a slew of attacks on temples and a separate team to investigate the matter of the Vinayaka temple, where the temple priest is found to have desecrated the idol in return for money from alleged TDP members.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier accused the Opposition party of being the core conspirators of the attacks on temples in the state. He had stated that nine such incidents were executed around the launch of important government schemes to sabotage the programs.

Notably, the incident at Rajahmahendravaram occurred on December 31 when the state government was distributing 30-lakh house pattas to the poor under its flagship housing scheme.

