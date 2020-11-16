Andhra Pradesh BJP Neta Hails 'patriot' Godse; Blames Social Media Team When Called Out

In a major controversy on Sunday, the BJP's Andhra Pradesh state secretary Rameshnaidu Nagothu posted a tweet hailing the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi - Nathuram Godse. The post said that Godse was the greatest patriot in India. "Today on his death anniversary I salute Nathuram Godse, with outmost gratitude. The true and one of the greatest patriot ever born in Bharatbhoomi," the post said.

However, hours later as the post went viral, and with Congress demanding answers from BJP chief JP Nadda, Rameshnaidu Nagothu tweeted that the "objectionable" post has been removed and blamed it on those 'who handle' his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Congress party asked BJP national president JP Nadda to answer why action is not taken against those who speak in support of Godse. Earlier during Lok Sabha elections, when a similar controversy occurred, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an unsparing remark said that he will not forgive those who insult Bapu. The Prime Minister termed the remarks as 'deplorable, disgusting and are not language fit for civilised society.'

A BJP office bearer tweets praising Nathuram Godse & then deletes. This happens again & again, year after year.@JPNadda ji must clarify why the BJP leaders make this deleberate 'mistake' of praising those who killed Mahatma Gandhi. What sort of nationalism is this? pic.twitter.com/n9asbb7LDB — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) November 15, 2020

