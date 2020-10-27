After Kamal Nath, Imarti Devi Draws EC Ire For Alleged Controversial Comments On Ex-MP CM

Even as Kamal Nath was pulled up by the Election Commission of India for his sexist jibe at Imarti Devi, the latter's remarks have now come under the scanner. On Tuesday, the EC issued notice to Imarti Devi for her purported controversial comments directed towards the ex-Madhya Pradesh CM and his family. Her statement was found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the advisory issued by the commission dated April 29, 2019. BJP's candidate from Dabra has been asked to explain her stance within 48 hours of the receipt of the EC notice.

In the alleged address, she said, " He is a Bengali man who came to Madhya Pradesh only for becoming the Chief Minister. He cannot speak decently. What can we say about this? He has become mad after stepping down as CM. What can be said if he is roaming around Madhya Pradesh like a mad person? His mother and sister might be item of Bengal. How will we know?"

Election Commission of India has issued notice to BJP leader Imarti Devi for violation of model code of conduct. ECI asks her to respond to the notice in 48 hours.

Kamal Nath's sexist remarks

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology following a considerable uproar from Imarti Devi and BJP leaders, he claimed that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

In his reply submitted to the notice issued by the EC, the senior Congress leader contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice during his speech at Dabra on October 18. According to him, BJP wanted to deflect attention from the discourse of unethical defection resulting in the fall of his government.

But, the EC on Monday ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Moreover, it advised him to not use any such word or statement while making public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC has earlier observed that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct after examining the video clip and transcript of his speech at Dabra.