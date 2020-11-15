Sushil Modi Adds To The 'Bihar Dy CM Suspense'; Tweets 'Will Accept Any Post Given'

Continuing to build suspense over Bihar's next deputy CM, incumbent Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Sunday, tweeted that he will accept any post given to him by the BJP. Extolling his 40-year political career with the BJP, Modi tweeted that 'no one can take away the post of a worker'. NDA has chosen Nitish Kumar as its leader and Sushil Modi as the Deputy leader of its legislative party - with the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Monday, while Tarkishore Prasad has been chosen as BJP's legislative party chief.

Nitish Kumar elected NDA legislature party leader; to take oath as Bihar's CM on Monday

Sushil Modi hints on Deputy CM

भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh meets Bihar Governor as Nitish Kumar stakes claim to govt

Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in tomorrow

Earlier in the day, JDU chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as NDA legislature party leader and met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16. Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence to decide on cabinet portfolios.

Sushil Modi elected Deputy chief of Bihar NDA; Nitish stakes claim to form government

Suspense on Deputy CM continues

BJP is expected to get the major portfolios as the party won 75 seats in the assembly compared to JDU's 43. Patna is abuzz with talks that Sushil Modi will not retain the position and a new face, and a long-time RSS-BJP functionary Kameshwar Chaupal will be appointed. When Republic Media Network spoke to Chaupal, he said that he will take up every work that will be given to him by his party.

He said, "I don't know what is going on. I am not plotting anything, I haven't received any information so far. So yes whatever the leadership will decide, I will happily take up."

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.