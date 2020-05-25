Andhra Pradesh: CM Calls Upon Citizens To Review Govt After Completing A Year In Power

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh called upon its citizens to review the welfare schemes announced by the state administration after completing a year in power. The ruling YSRCP organised an event, Mana Palana - Me Soochana (One Rule - Your Suggestions), on Monday, in which Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also participated. The event was aimed at exhibiting transparency in the state administration.

READ | 'Have To Live With COVID-19, It Cannot Be Eliminated': Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

The Chief Minister addressed a session on 'Governance and Welfare,' in Amravati, which was attended by beneficiaries of welfare schemes, village volunteers, village secretariat staff and other experts. The state government has also announced that Monday onwards a series of brainstorming sessions will be held over the next six days which will be aimed at reviewing the welfare schemes introduced by the state government so far. The sessions are expected to attend by all possible stakeholders, including beneficiaries and experts.

READ | Tirupati's TTD To Auction 50 Immovable Properties In Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu

Andhra's COVID battle

Meanwhile, with 66 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2780, the health department said on Sunday. No deaths occurred due to the virus and the toll in the state remained at 56.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the health department bulletin said. Samples of 11,357 people were tested and 29 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1807. The number of active patients is now at 764. Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 119 active cases, it added.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Enforcement Bureau Seizes 3000 Litres Of Jaggery Wash, 50 Litres Of Liquor

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra HC Orders Seizure Of Company Premises, Directors To Not Leave India

Image Credits: PTI