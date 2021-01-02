Andhra Pradesh Hindu Idols Vandalism: CM Jagan's Embattled YSRCP Blames 'TDP Conspiracy'

After a Lord Subrahmanya Swamy idol in Lord Vigneshwara temple of Rajahmundry district was found in a desecrated condition on Friday, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had condemed the incident and blamed YSR Congress Party government alleging sheer negligence. Before this, an idol of Lord Rama at the famous Ramateertham temple was found desecrated in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. However, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers or its sympathisers might be behind the attack on temples and that the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has nothing to do with these incidents.

READ | After Lord Rama, Another Deity's Idol Desecrated In Andhra Pradesh; 2nd Incident In A Week

'It appears to be conspiracy of opposition party'

"The state govt is focusing on welfare of the people and it has no intention of giving rise to such incidents and tarnishing its own image. The TDP is unable to find any fault with the government. Therefore, it is provoking the sentiments of people. It appears to be conspiracy of opposition party or its sympathisers that such attacks are recurring," he told ANI.

READ | 400-year-old Lord Rama Idol Vandalised At Andhra's Ramateertham Temple; CM Jagan Slammed

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had slammed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while claiming that over 120 attacks took place on temples as per a premeditated plan in last 19 months and over 23 idols were demolished recently in six temples at Pithapuram. The BJP also lashed out at the ruling party over the horrific incident, stating that CM's inaction shows "implicit support." Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena urged Union Home Ministry to keep a vigil on the series of incidents of attacks on temples, persecution of idols, and destruction of temple chariots taking place for the past one-and-half-years in Andhra Pradesh. He also demanded a CBI probe on the vandalism incidents.

READ | Hindu-American Community Mobilises Efforts To Distribute Over 2,96,000 Pounds Of Food Amid COVID-19

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama at the famous Ramateertham temple was found desecrated in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. It came as yet another shocker for the people of Andhra Pradesh who have been witnessing a series of spiteful incidents at temples over the past year.

READ | India Calls Out Pakistan's Horrific Destruction Of Hindu Temple; Lodges Strong Protest

(With ANI Inputs)