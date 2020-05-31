Andhra Pradesh Minister Slams TDP, Asks Reason For 'intervening' In SEC Issue

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday slammed the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) for trying to intervene in the dismissal of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) saying that the party was only concerned with the 'person and not the system.' "Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar lost his post as SEC in accordance with the government's policy decision. He himself can approach the court. But why TDP intervened in that matter? I believe that TDP is only concerned about the person and not the system," said Botsa Satyanarayana.

His comments come shortly after TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar called the interpretation made by Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam pertaining to High Court's order on the issue of Andhra Pradesh SEC "wrong".

"We have faith in judiciary and the Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam is a learned person. Some people were misinterpreting the High Court's verdict. So, the AG during the press meet had asked them to stop such misinterpretations,' he said. "Public did not like TDP policies, which is why they rejected the party during elections. If we commit any mistake, people will reject us too. We are ready to face the people," the Minister added.

Andhra HC Quashes Govt's ordinance and reinstates SEC

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and quashed the ordinance issued by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner.

This is being perceived as a major setback for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had publicly described Kumar as 'casteist' and inclined towards Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Pronouncing its verdict on 13 petitions challenging Kumar's removal, the bench ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution.

Thus, all government orders brought under the section stand invalid. Moreover, the court set aside the appointment of V Kanagaraj as the SEC. Subsequently, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed his duties as the Andhra Pradesh SEC on Friday soon after the High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

(With Agency Inputs)