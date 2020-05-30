'Andhra HC Verdict On Re-instating Ramesh Kumar As SEC Big Blow To YSRCP Govt': GVL Rao

As the Andhra Pradesh High Court reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC), BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the verdict, describing it as a big blow to the YSRCP Government.

In a video message, he said, " The state government should understand that decisions taken in haste will result in such setbacks. The YSRCP government should realise that if it feels it is supreme, then it will have to face such results. Similarly, Ramesh Kumar should also understand that he should act unbiased while delivering duties as SEC, without any affiliation to any political party," Rao said.

The BJP leader further state that there were allegations and suspicions that Ramesh Kumar was in favour of the YSRCP government until the postponement of local body elections. Later, there were suspicions that he was working in favour of opposition TDP. Rao suggested that henceforth, Ramesh Kumar should “go beyond politics and comply with the constitutional values."

Andhra HC Quashes Govt's ordinance and reinstates SEC

A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and M Satyanarayana Murthy on Friday, May 29, quashed the ordinance issued by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner and ordered the reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC.

This is being perceived as a major setback for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had publicly described Kumar as 'casteist' and inclined towards Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Pronouncing its verdict on 13 petitions challenging Kumar's removal, the bench ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution.

Thus, all government orders brought under the section stand invalid. Moreover, the court set aside the appointment of V Kanagaraj as the SEC. Subsequently, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed his duties as the Andhra Pradesh SEC on Friday soon after the High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government will challenge the High Court's order reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner at the Supreme Court, YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)