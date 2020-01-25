TDP Calls Jagan Reddy 'Bhasmasura', Says His 'focus On Vendetta Not Andhra's Development'

TDP floor leader in the state council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday, January 25, slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy over decentralisation of the state's capital. Ramakrishnudu accused the Chief Minister of focusing on vendetta instead of developing the state.

He said, "There is Jaganocracy instead of Democracy in Andhra Pradesh." He added, "Reddy, who pleaded with the people for a chance, has now become Bhasmasura (a demon) for them."

'Cannot abolish legislative council'

Disappointed with the developments of the chairman's decision to refer two bills pertaining to the three-capital to the select committee on discretionary powers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted at abolishing the upper house of the state legislature and asked the state assembly to decide whether to continue such a House by spending huge public money.

Slamming Reddy over this, the TDP floor leader said that even though the YSRCP government is claiming to abolish the legislative council, they cannot do it. He stated that the assembly can table a resolution and send it to the Central government, after that the matter will be in Centre's hands.

He further added that if the YSRCP government tries to abolish the legislative council, the governor has the authority to dissolve the assembly, after which a public mandate can be taken.

Read: Andhra Pradesh: After CM Reddy announced 3 capitals, BJP urges action against Chandrababu

Decentralisation Bill passed

On January 20, the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was passed amid high-drama in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The bill provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards.

Read: Andhra Assembly passes resolution to carry out probe on 'insider trading in Amaravati'

Moving the bill in the assembly on the first day of the extended winter session, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath had said that the government decided to enact new legislation for decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions in the state for ensuring "balanced and inclusive growth".

Read: Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan govt's 3-capital plan: 'He is doing destructive politics'

Read: TDP MLC Jagadeeshwara alleges house attacked by YSRCP workers, files police complaint

(With ANI Inputs)