YSRCP Alleges Murky Origins To AP SEC's Letter Seeking Security; Announces Police Probe

The ruling YSR Congress Party on Thursday has stated that they will ask for the Andhra Pradesh police chief to inquire into the origins of the State Election Commissioner's (SEC) letter which was seeking central forces for his protection and conduct of elections. According to the YSRCP, the letter did not state Coronavirus as the reason for the delay in the elections.

Speaking to the media, YSRCP MLAs Ambati Rambabu, K Parthasarathi and Jogi Ramesh said, "The Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has neither denied nor confirmed whether or not he wrote the letter which can be seen as a scar on the high office." They had further stated that the elections have been mired in conspiracies and controversies and the SEC has been showing political colours in its conduct and the tone of the letter is in a damaging manner to the state, and seems to be written from the opposition point of view.

According to the YSRCP MLAs, the letter "parroting TDP line gives more credence to the Chandrababu Naidu conspiracy to stall the polls as it is poised for a big defeat."

Chandrababu Naidu's allegations

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders are twisting the Supreme Court verdict on the postponement of local body elections. According to him, the YSRCP is trying to cover up its mistakes.

SEC's letter

Explaining the unwillingness of political parties to campaign amid Coronavirus pandemic, the State Election Commission's (SEC) letter alleged that YSRCP had 'planted liquor' in several cases to 'frame Opposition' to arrest them under AP Ordinance. Moreover, it reaffirmed his decision to transfer some collectors and Dy. SPs, which has been challenged by the state government in the SC. In the environment of psychological terror and the current pandemic, the top election officer Dr N Ramesh Kumar has sought security from the Home Ministry.

Andhra polls postponed

The local body polls which were scheduled for 21-29 March, were postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) by six weeks due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced. All local body polls - Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, panchayat, municipal bodies were deferred. TDP has come down heavily on the state government for questioning the APSEC’s move as fresh dates will be announced later this year.

