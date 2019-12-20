Anti-CAA Protest: Shivakumar Hits Out At Yediyurappa For Violence During Protest In K'taka

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the incident of violence in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at KPCC, Shivakumar questioned Yediyurappa over implementing section 144 in the state.

"Public has no freedom to discuss, raise their voice against anything in the state, this shows your arrogance and proves that you are trying to snatch the freedom of speech and expression from the public," he said. Shivakumar said that he would not blame any officer for what is happening in the state currently. "The officials will follow what the government directs them to do. I will not blame officers for anything and the Chief Minister and Karnataka Home Minister would be held responsible for whatever is happening in the state," he said.

"Section 144 has been invoked in the state for no reason, but just to suppress the protests. Ramachandra Guha had even spoken against us when we were in power. Why can't you tolerate it now? When in power one should be ready to face and tolerate all these. Because of the implementation of section 144, the peaceful protests have turned violent," the former Karnataka Minister said.

"If you ask for documents, people like me can submit. But what about villagers, those who have settled here to earn daily bread? From where they will show their certificates and documents when they have not even enrolled in schools. What will you do if people don't submit documents? Will you put them into jail? How many people you will send to jail?" he questioned. "By bringing the amendment to the bill and implementing the act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Smith Shah are disturbing the unity of the nation,"alleged Shivakumar.

Karnataka protests

Authorities in Karnataka have already clamped Section 144 of the CrPc in various parts of the state, including the capital city Bangaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening. Section 144 will be in force until December 21 at midnight. Chief Minister Yediyurappa accused the Congress party of provoking the protests that have broken out across the country. He said that it is because of people like Congress MLA UT Khader that such things are happening. He further stated that if this is continued, Congress would have to face consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

(With Inputs from ANI)