Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Trying To Incite Communal Tensions

On Friday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Karnataka government for introducing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020. Maintaining that this bill was not in the interest of farmers, he accused BJP of creating communal tensions in the state. At the same time, he dared BJP to enact a pan-India anti-cow slaughter law which shall be applicable even in Kerala and northeastern states.

According to him, this bill can be acceptable if the state government is ready to purchase all unproductive cattle or reimburse farmers to look after the cattle. Recalling that there has been a ban on cow slaughter in Karnataka since 1964, he alleged that the BJP government was misleading the people. Lamenting that the bill was passed without giving adequate time for discussion, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly panned BJP for its alleged "lack of morality".

The Anti-Cow slaughter bill is not just harsh and unscientific but also against the interests of farmers.



The only intension of @BJP4Karnataka is to create communal tensions & gain political mileage.



Karnataka's stringent anti-cattle slaughter law

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 repeals the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964). If a person is convicting of killing cattle, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both. All offences under this Act will be cognizable and the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises and materials will be forfeited to the state government in case of conviction of a person. Additionally, the Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle.

This legislation was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday amid a walkout from Congress and JD(S) legislators. However, the state government deferred tabling this bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council reportedly owing to the lack of support from JD(S). As the session was adjourned sine dine subsequently, the enactment of the stringent law against cattle slaughter might be delayed to the next session of the state Legislature. However, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has hinted at the promulgation of an ordinance in this regard.

