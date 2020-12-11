Amid Row Over Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill, BJP Accuses Cong Of 'appeasement Politics'

Attacking the Opposition for criticising the anti-cow slaughter Bill recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly, the BJP on Thursday said that by opposing the ban, Congress was proving that 'appeasement politics' was more important than the sentiment of the Hindu community.

By opposing #CowSlaughterBan, communal @INCKarnataka is proving that "Appeasement Politics" is more important to it than sentiments of Hindus.



Should one's parents be sent to retirement homes after they become old?



Is this what @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar propose?#GauMata — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 10, 2020

The Karnataka Assembly passed the ' Prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle bill, 2020' via voice vote on Wednesday amid massive ruckus by the Opposition Congress and JD(S).

The Bill bans slaughtering of cattle or intentionally killing them. It provides between three-and seven-years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to the offenders. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Opposition parties alleged that the Bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting and was passed in a hurry. Siddaramaiah earlier tweeted saying that the anti-cow slaughter Bill was "quickly passed without any discussion", and called it ‘murder of democracy’.

.@BSYBJP had told in the advisory committee that no new bill will be presented in the assembly. Anti-Cow slaughter bill was not there in today's agenda also.



But, all of a sudden, the bill was introduced and passed without any discussion. This is the murder of democracy.



2/5 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 9, 2020

Anti-cow slaughter bill passed in Karnataka

While tabling the bill, Ministers Prabhu Chauhan and KS Eshwarappa offered Pooja to a cow in the banquet hall of Vidhan Soudha. Congress has boycotted the last day of the Assembly, claiming the bill was rushed. The Bill, however, was not tabled in the Upper House of the assembly, as it was adjourned sine die. Apart from Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have some versions of anti-cow slaughter Act in force.

