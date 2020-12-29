Anti-cow Slaughter Bill: 'Food Habit My Right, Who Are You To Question?' Says Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated his previous statement that he liked cattle meat and asserted that food habit was his right while opposing the anti-cow slaughter bill.

Hitting out at his partymen for lacking the courage to speak out on certain issues, Siddaramaiah said, "I had once said in the assembly that I eat cattle meat, who are you to ask? Food habit is my right, who are you to question? If you don't eat, leave it, I'm not going to force you. I eat because I like, who are you to ask? Do you need the courage to say this?" he told fellow Congressmen.

Speaking at the party’s foundation day event, Siddaramaiah said that many of his co-workers hesitate to take a stand on certain issues, fearing consequences or backlash. While referring to the anti-cow slaughter bill, he said, "...our people stay quiet creating a feeling that what others are saying is right. You should come out of such confusions, please," Siddaramaiah said. Pointing out that taking care of a cow or a buffalo costs about Rs 100 per day, he asked, “Who will give that money to farmers?”

Siddarmaiah's remarks came on the day when the Karnataka cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to enact the contentious anti-cattle slaughter bill, that is yet to be approved by the legislative council. Once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state. However, slaughterhouses will continue to function and the consumption of buffalo meat will not be prohibited.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of opposition in the state assembly, had recently expressed regret for his purported remarks that Kodavas eat beef, for which he is facing flak, saying he has a lot of respect for Kodava people and their culture.

Passage of anti-cattle slaughter bill in limbo

The anti-cattle slaughter legislation was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 9 amid a walkout from Congress and JD(S) legislators. However, the state government deferred tabling this bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council reportedly owing to the lack of support from JD(S). As the session was adjourned sine dine subsequently, the Council was reconvened on December 15 to take up this legislation for passage apart from the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

However, the House again had to be adjourned as an argument broke out between Congress MLCs and the treasury benches. Congress cried foul over Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation. Accusing BJP legislators of restricting his entry to the Council, Shetty contended that the happenings of December 15 had brought "disrespect" to the House. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met the Karnataka Governor to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention.

