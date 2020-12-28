Karnataka Govt Approves Anti-cattle Slaughter Ordinance; Governor's Assent Awaited

In a big development on Monday, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka Cabinet cleared the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020. This development comes after a bill in this regard could not be passed in the Karnataka Legislative Council. As per state Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, the ordinance will be sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala for his assent. The Karnataka government has made it clear that the ordinance shall not outlaw beef consumption and slaughterhouses.

Tabled in the state legislature, The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 repeals the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964). If a person is convicted of killing cattle, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both. All offences under this Act will be cognizable and the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises and materials will be forfeited to the state government in case of conviction of a person. Additionally, the Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle.

Read: Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Trying To Incite Communal Tensions

The anti-cow slaughter Ordinance has been passed by the Cabinet today. It will be forwarded to the Governor for approval: Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan pic.twitter.com/kD6kCDqIBe — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Read: Amid Row Over Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill, BJP Accuses Cong Of 'appeasement Politics'

Passage of anti-cattle slaughter bill in limbo

The anti-cattle slaughter legislation was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 9 amid a walkout from Congress and JD(S) legislators. However, the state government deferred tabling this bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council reportedly owing to the lack of support from JD(S). As the session was adjourned sine dine subsequently, the Council was reconvened on December 15 to take up this legislation for passage apart from the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

However, the House again had to be adjourned as an argument broke out between Congress MLCs and the treasury benches. Congress cried foul over Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation. Accusing BJP legislators of restricting his entry to the Council, Shetty contended that the happenings of December 15 had brought "disrespect" to the House. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met the Karnataka Governor to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention.

Read: JDS 'completely' Opposes The Anti-cow Slaughter Bill: Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda