Anurag Thakur Slams 'untrustworthy' Chirag Paswan Even As Tejasvi Surya Praises Bihar Neta

Ahead of the Bihar elections, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday attacked Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan and said that nobody trusts him. He also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nothing to do with his party. Anurag Thakar told ANI that in the upcoming elections, Bihar's Chief Minister will be Nitish Kumar. 'We will form the government with full majority,' he added.

Bihar Elections: Anurag Thakur attacks Chirag Paswan

While speaking to ANI, the Union Minister also launched an attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav by saying that Lalu's scion cannot be trusted and has sided with the Tukde Tukde gang. While slamming the opposition further, he said, 'How can people believe RJD? Tejashwi, who removed the photos of his parents from the posters, can do anything.' Thakar also accused Tejashwi Yadav of practising caste-based & divisive politics and of being close to people who commit genocide.

Taking another jibe at the opposition, the Minister also said that the people of Bihar have realised that 'jungle raj' can come back, therefore they have already cautioned their kids about voting for the opposition. Amid all the criticism, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has praised LJP's Chirag Paswan for being a very enthusiastic leader. Surya also praised Paswan for raising issues in the parliament that are backed with statistics. He's is a well-known youth leader, he added.

Chirag Paswan lauds PM's leadership

Even after quitting the NDA, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride and he believes in PM Modi. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development. Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president contended he was the PM's "Hanuman". Opining that the former's photo was in his heart, Paswan added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this. It is pertinent to note that BJP has affirmed faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

