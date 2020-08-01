AP Minister Welcomes Governor's Decision, Thanks Him For Clearing 3 Capital, CRDA Bills

Welcoming Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's decision, Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar expressed gratitude for clearing the Decentralisation of Capital Bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) repeal Bill. This comes after Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time.

While speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar said they want to decentralise the developmental activities so that the legislative, executive capital and the judicial capital are treated likewise

"We thank the governor for clearing the decentralisation bill and the CRDA bill which has been passed by the legislature. We want to decentralise the developmental activities so that the legislative, executive capital and the judicial capital are treated likewise.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tried to stop it from happening by using cheap tricks and they want to stall the development of the state. We will shift base to execution to Vizag, legislative capital in Vijayawada and judicial capital in Kurnool. We hope the state will flourish," he added.

Andhra Governor Approves Three-capital Bill

Andhra Governor approved the repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014, and the passage of AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. This implies that Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool shall become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively.

While the two bills were originally passed by the AP Assembly on January 20, the Legislative Council where the TDP has a majority referred them to a select committee. However, these bills were again cleared in the Assembly on June 16 after which the Legislative Council was adjourned indefinitely without any discussion on the aforesaid legislation. According to the ruling YSRCP, these bills are deemed to have been passed after the Legislative Council could not pass the bills within the stipulated time.

TDP writes to Governor

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, requesting him to consider the interests and future aspirations of all sections of the state before giving assent to bills meant for the decentralisation of the state capital.

This comes after the state government sent the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) repeal bill for the assent of the Governor on Saturday.

In a six-page letter, the TDP chief said the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has not rejected but only referred the 'two anti-people bills' to the Select Committee. When the bills were unlawfully brought before the House for a second time, the Council did not consider the same as they were pending before the Select Committee.

