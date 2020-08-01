TDP Chief Naidu Terms Governor's Decision On Three Capitals In Andhra A 'historic Blunder'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu termed Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan`s decision to approve the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill as a 'historic blunder'. The former Chief Minister called the decision as 'unlawful' as it violates the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Naidu dares Reddy for re-election

He also challenged CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of Capital City for Andhra Pradesh. Naidu further alleged that Reddy is taking a sadistic pleasure to demolish and destroy Amaravati. He recalled that Jagan favoured Amaravati capital when he was in opposition.

Chief Minister Reddy had called for finding 30,000 acres to develop a potential Capital for AP but now he is taking an insane step to destroy Amaravati in the name of three Capitals and inclusive growth, Naidu said. The State will touch rock bottom in terms of under-development and poverty if the YSRCP's plans are allowed to become true, he added.

TDP to join the agitation

TDP will join the agitation in response to the call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee all over the State, Naidu announced. He also appealed to intensify the agitation against 'vicious and atrocious' Capital shifting and termed the day as a 'black Friday' in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

Governor approves Three-Capital Bill

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020. The Governor gave his assent to the three-capital bill which was passed by the state Assembly for the second time. This means that Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool will become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)