BJP Urges CBI Probe In Andhra Phone-tapping, Slams YSRCP Govt's 'undemocratic Approach'

Amid allegations of phone tapping against the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday demanded the Centre conduct a probe via central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Dinakar wrote to the Home Ministry, urging for a probe into phone tapping of his two numbers.

"Two days back, a news report was published regarding the phone tapping of the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court following which similar allegations were made against the Andhra Pradesh government by the Opposition parties including YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishnama Raju. He also wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate a probe into phone tapping of his two numbers," Dinakar told ANI.

"We have seen the history of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde who had resigned from the post over the phone tapping issue in 1988," he said.

He further launched a scathing attack at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, accusing that latter of using an undemocratic and unconstitutional approach.

"Fundamental rights of the general public are squeezing in the state due to Reddy led YSRCP government's undemocratic and unconstitutional approach by filing false and fabricated cases against the Opposition party activists," Dinakar said.

Earlier in the day, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that the ruling YSRCP, led by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was resorting to massive phone tapping in order to perpetuate and foist their 'Jungle Raj' on all sections of the people in the state.

Raising these concerns, Naidu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry by a competent authority of the Government of India into the alleged massive tapping of phones in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Sunday alleged his two mobile phones were being illegally tapped for the past few months by the state Intelligence authorities of Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla, the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram, also alleged he was getting threatening calls from strange numbers displaying codes of Romania, Denmark, Switzerland, South Korea, and Spain.

"Kindly instruct the authorities concerned to investigate from when my phones are being tapped and identify the persons responsible for such criminal activities," the MP requested the Home Secretary.

(with inputs from ANI)