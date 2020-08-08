Rajasthan Political Crisis: DGP Orders Probe Into Rumours Of Congress MLAs' Phone Tapping

Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhupinder Singh has ordered an inquiry against those accused of spreading "baseless rumours" regarding phone-tapping of close to half a dozen MLAs lodged at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace. This development comes after posts were circulated on social media alleging that phone tapping of MLAs staying at Suryagarh palace was being done.

Directing the Police Commissioner to finish the investigations in the case registered at the cyber police station as per the rules and take action, DGP Singh stated that no unit of the Rajasthan police has ever tapped the phone of any MLA or MP in the past or is doing so at the moment. In his clarification, he added that the accusations of talks held via intercom being recorded are also false and baseless.

Congress shifts MLAs to Jaisalmer

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, his SOG will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain - who is one of the three accused arrested in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing a plot to topple the state government. On Friday, Jain was produced before a local court where he refused to give his voice sample.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot justified the shifting of Congress MLAs to Jaisalmer by alleging horse-trading attempts.

Rajasthan HC to hear all pleas in alleged 'horse-trading' issue of MLAs on August 13

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly being convened on August 14, the Rajasthan High Court will hear all petitions in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13. While Rajasthan SOG has approached the Rajasthan HC for seeking audio samples of accused Sanjay Jain, another accused MLA Bhanwar Lal has approached the Court seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. The court will hear all pleas in this issue on August 13. Currently, the court has ordered maintaining status quo in the issue - essentially staying disqualification proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

