'India Fighting Two Wars With China- Against Virus And At Border. Will Win Both': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the state on Monday said that today India is fighting two wars against China. He said one of them is being fought at the border and the other one against the virus which has been spread by the country. Kejriwal said that as India's 20 brave soldiers did not back down while fighting the Chinese, similarity, the country will also not retreat and will both the wars.

'Our country is fighting two wars against China'

Kejriwal said, "We are fighting two wars against China- one against the virus which has been sent by China and the other one at the border. Our doctors and nurses are fighting the war against the virus and our soldiers are fighting at the border. We Indians stand with the doctors and the soldiers and we have to fight these wars together. There should be no politics in this. India needs to be united. Our soldiers did not back out and even we won't until we win both the wars."

#WATCH Our country is fighting 2 wars against China - one at border & another against virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised. Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/9MxI6h5Ahp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

The Chief Minister informed that there has been three times increase in testing in the national capital. "Earlier, it was 5,000 tests per day, now it is around 18,000 per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested," he said. "All those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure your oxygen levels every few hours. Once you are well, you can return it to the government," he added.

READ | Amit Shah to hold a meeting with Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal to discuss COVID-19 crisis

READ | Delhi L-G revokes '5-day institutional quarantine order' amid Kejriwal's stiff opposition

There are 25,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi and around 12,000 people under home isolation, Kejriwal said. 2,175 deaths have been reported in the national capital, according to the Union Health Ministry.

READ | Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal & AAP of taking credit for Centre's Covid intervention

READ | COVID: CM Kejriwal opposes L-G’s 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine order in Delhi