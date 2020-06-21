Amit Shah To Hold A Meeting With Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal To Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is due to hold a meeting via video conferencing later this evening with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other senior officials to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also be present in the meeting as per reports. The Union Home Minister has been regularly holding meetings over the coronavirus crisis in the national capital.

Delhi on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 56,746. There are currently 27,741 active cases in the city.

The last such meeting was held on Thursday which was attended by Arvind Kejriwal in which Shah called for a common strategy to tackle the virus and for all authorities to come together.

"Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR region, it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus," the Home Minister said.

A press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that Shah also stated that the decided rates for COVID-19 beds and treatment should be applied to hospitals in the region. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for increased testing and to identify and treat those who are infected with the virus. Shah stressed that there is a need to work in 'mission mode.'

