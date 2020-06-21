Delhi BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal & AAP Of Taking Credit For Centre's Covid Intervention

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the AAP government of taking credit of the work done by the Centre in tackling COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi. Speaking at the Delhi Jansamvad Conference, BJP state president Aadesh Kumar Gupta said the measures taken after the intervention of the Modi government has reduced the fear about the pandemic among Delhiites.

Due to the initiatives of the Centre, people have received sufficient testing facilities and rapid antigen testing at low rates, for which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are taking credit, Gupta said. Ever since the Central government directed the lowering of testing rate or price capping of private hospitals for treating Coronavirus patients in Delhi, the fear of coronavirus has reduced, he added.

Criticising the Delhi government, Aadesh Gupta also said while the BJP is serving the people of the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party is busy in playing politics over the situation.

COVID testing price capped

After the Centre took over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. Moreover, testing too was doubled from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, stated the MHA. Delhi is the third to cap testing rates after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The apex science council has stated that negative results of the antigen must be confirmed by RT-PCR tests.

Delhi has had 56,746 cases of the Coronavirus so far, of which 23,340 are active while 31,294 have been cured. 2,112 people have died thus far.

