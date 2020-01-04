Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses Claims Of Attending PTM Meetings As Political Gimmick

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal visited government schools on Saturday during the Parent-Teacher Meet. After the visit, he spoke to the media and said that the claims by the BJP that his visit was to 'drive more votes' were absurd. Kejriwal also said that politics should be over education and not on the basis of religion.

READ: CAA 'unnecessary' Legislation, Will Impact Both Hindus And Muslims: Kejriwal

A positive step

Kejriwal said, "There is a Parent-Teacher meeting happening in all Delhi government schools across the city and the parents are coming in to meet their kid's teachers. This was implemented only a few years ago - previously, the concept of PTM was present only on paper. It used to be present only in private schools. The parents and teachers are both happy since they get to meet and discuss the progress of the students, which is important for the growth of all students. This increases the interest that parents take in the studies of their kids. It is an eye-opener for teachers as well."

READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal Lays Foundation Stone For 1164-bed Sirsapur Hospital; 1500 To Be Added

The Delhi Chief Minister was asked about the comments by Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and MP Gautam Gambhir on the timing of the Chief Minister's visit. He replied, "I don't know what to say if they term a parent-teacher meeting as a political gimmick. These meetings have been going on for years and previously, attempts were made to stop these meetings but that is not a good thing. There should be no politics involved in schooling, education, and studies. Look at the number of parents who have turned up today. Parents want to attend these meetings. I don't understand why attempts were made to stop these meetings."

READ: Kejriwal Govt's Health, Education Initiatives Inspiration For Jharkhand: Soren

CM Kejriwal was asked about BJP's claims that he is using education to woo voters, and he replied saying that education should be a part of politics. He said, "Education should be a part of politics. There should be politics on education and not on the basis on religion, and communal division between Hindu and Muslims. Students of all religions are studying here and that is good politics. Voting should be on the basis of education and votes should be given to those who provide good education. Those who divide Hindus and Muslims should not be given votes."

READ: Will Make Yamuna So Clean People Will Be Able To Take Dip In It: Kejriwal