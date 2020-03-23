The Debate
Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals To Landlords To Take Rents In Installments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed the landlords in Delhi to take the rent from the tenants in installments for one to two months

Arvind

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed the landlords to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in installments if the tenant cannot instantly make arrangements. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated that we cannot leave a poor person destitute and hungry during this time of crisis.

Kejriwal's Tweet roughly translates as, " My appeal to all landlords- During the lockdown, if your tenants do not have the money to pay the rent immediately, then take the rent for the next one or two months in installments later. We cannot leave a poor person destitute and hungry during this epidemic. This is the common responsibility of all of us."

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital. 

Announcing the measures, he said, "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

At least 472 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. 

