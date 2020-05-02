Delhi: CM Kejriwal Expresses Happiness As Stranded Students From Kota Are Set To Return

To bring back stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota, 40 buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation reached the city at around 10 am on Saturday, informed Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot. He added that around 800 students will be brought back to the national capital and will also be screened at the time of departure and arrival. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his happiness at the steps taken to bring back the stranded students.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal stated that hundreds of children were stuck in Kota for more than a month. He added that he is happy for the children to be reunited with their families.

READ | Kamal Nath Highlights Issue Of Migrants Being Charged For Trains, Calls It 'shameful'

MHA issues guidelines

In a major development on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

READ | Lockdown Extended: Here's A List Of Activities Permitted & Prohibited Across Three Zones

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. The state governments will be responsible for transporting the stranded persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to cover their faces. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

READ | MHA Permits Movement Of Stranded Persons By Train, Railways To Run 'Shramik Special'

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Nodal Officers Appointed For Migrants; Total Cases Reach 37336