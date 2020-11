As Arnab Goswami's Release Ordered By Supreme Court, Kirit Somaiya Unsparing On Maha Govt

Soon after Supreme Court ordered the release of Arnab Goswami, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya hailed the decision and termed it to as a blow to the Maharashtra government. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in a 2018 abetment to suicide case on interim bail.

Taking to Twitter, he stated the order to be a victory of justice over oppression and further slammed the Maharashtra government for using their 'demonic power'

'This is a victory of justice over oppression. Mumbai commissioner and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray misused their demonic power. Court has given a slap to his government today," said Somaiya in his video message.

#ArnabGoswami ko Bail, yane Thackeray Sarkar ko Tamacha. Ab to Thackeray Sarkar apni Satta ka Rakshasi Upyog Bandh Karengi!!?? #BJP@BJP4Maharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/QK89M0CMyH — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 11, 2020

READ: MASSIVE: Arnab Goswami granted interim bail by Supreme Court a week after his arrest

SC Grants interim bail

The court said that the Raigad police should ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab Goswami forthwith.

The top court said that the detailed judgment recording the reasons for the order will be released later. The bench was hearing Arnab's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea and demanding quashing of FIR against him by the Mumbai Police.

A two-judge bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee highlighted the importance of personal liberty and also sent out a message to the High Courts across the country.

READ: Arnab's Plea LIVE Updates: Supreme Court grants interim bail, observes HC was in error

Arnab's plea hearing in SC

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud pointed out that a case of abetment cannot be made if active incitement and encouragement are not involved.

The SC asked, "If money is owed to a person, is that a case of Abetment to suicide?" Highlighting personal liberty, the top Court further asked, "Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending?"

When the lawyers at the opposite side argued, that the top court shouldn't interfere as the matter is pending in the sessions court, the SC bench said, "Technicality cannot be a ground to deny someone personal liberty. This is not a case of terrorism." Terming that if Courts do not interfere in the case, it will be injustice, the Supreme Court bench noted, "Travelling to the path of destruction if the court does not interfere today. Whatever be his ideology, lest I don't even watch his channel but if in this case, constitutional courts do not interfere today - we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably."

The Supreme Court also came down heavily on action taken by the Maharashtra government against Arnab, as narrated by Senior advocate Harish Salve in the top court. "Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient. Governments must ignore all this. This is not the basis on which elections are fought."

READ: Samyabrata Ray Goswami writes to SC Secretary General after Dushyant Dave’s letter

READ: Assam CM dials Uddhav Thackeray; asks him to ensure safety & security for Arnab Goswami