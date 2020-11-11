Assam CM Dials Uddhav Thackeray; Asks Him To Ensure Safety & Security For Arnab Goswami

Distressed over the treatment being meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday dialed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The development comes amid the unmitigated witch hunt against the media house due to which Arnab Goswami continues to be lodged in jail for 8th consecutive day.

Sonowal asked his Maharashtra counterpart to ensure safety and security to Arnab Goswami as he has been 'lodged in a jail full of dreaded criminals and denied access to his lawyers.'

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief' Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest and demanded his intervention. In this letter, the BJP leader urged President Kovind to "intervene and bring an end to this planned controversy against senior journalist Arnab Goswami.

"The present government in Maharashtra has crossed all limits in their pursuit of vendetta politics. Arrest and alleged physical assaults on senior journalist Arnab Goswami are shameful attacks on the fourth pillar of democracy. I, as a citizen of this country humbly request you to save the essence of true democracy by providing justice to senior journalist Arnab Goswami," Kadam said in his letter.

Furthermore, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also spoken to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to an official press release from the Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari conveyed to Deshmukh his concern over the security and health of Arnab Goswami.

"The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister," the release said.

On Wednesday, after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee are to hear the case at 10:30 am on Thursday.

