As BJP Prepares To Retain Power In Maharashtra, Baghel Calls It 'saam Daam, Dand Bhed'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Maharashtra after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of the state, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday took a dig at the saffron party, alleging that they have toppled the government through 'saam daam, dand, bhed' (persuade, purchase, punish, and exploit the weakness).

While addressing the media, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "BJP is unable to tolerate the opposition. They (BJP) were engaged in toppling the government through 'saam daam, dand, bhed' and were successful in that. I think this is not fair for democracy."

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will take place on Thursday at 7 PM. As per latest information, Fadnavis along with Eknath Shinde, who is to swear in as the Deputy Chief Minister, have reached the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stake a claim, sources have revealed.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and also resigned as the member of the Maharashtra Leglisative Council, after the Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to have a floor test on Thursday. However, the floor test did not take place.

In his televised address, Uddhav Thackeray said, "For the last 4-5 days many people are coming to Matoshree. People were approaching me, that you continue your fight. Today judiciary has given a verdict. We will have to obey the verdict by the judiciary. Tomorrow there will be a floor test. SC has been ordered to obey the order by the Governor. I express gratitude towards the GUV. That, someone, wrote a letter to you, and you ordered a floor test. I hope that you will give a nod to the name of the MLCs list pending at your office. NCP, Congress said that we are ready to get out of the govt. We will support the govt from outside."

He further tendered his resignation, and announced, "Last Wednesday I left Varsha bungalow. Today I tender my resignation from the post of CM. I ask Shiv Sainiks don't come in between them. Let them celebrate."