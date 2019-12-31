The Debate
FIR Lodged Against Tamil Scholar Over "Finish PM, Shah" Remark At Anti-CAA Protest

Politics

A day after a Tamil scholar named Nellai Kannan made inappropriate and shocking remark against PM Modi & HM Amit Shah, an FIR has been filed against him

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
FIR

A day after a Tamil scholar named Nellai Kannan made inappropriate and shocking remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, an FIR has been filed against him. Earlier, BJP had registered a complaint against the writer. Kannan in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest had allegedly questioned why no one is finishing the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.

Tamil scholar's shocking remark 

While attending a meeting to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Tamil scholar on Monday has allegedly made inappropriate and communal remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan, while addressing a meet in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, has allegedly said that Home Minister Amit Shah is the mind behind the PM and so they should be finished. He allegedly went on to say that none of the Muslim is finishing their story. Following the shocking remark, . The meet was reportedly called by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers and leaders. 

AIMIM slams SDPI-PFI for alleged role in anti-CAA violence backs UP police probe

PFI state president arrested

The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan. A total of 317 people have been arrested while 79 FIRs have been registered. Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka state president has stated that a ban on PFI and SDPI is being contemplated after their perceived involvement in the Mangaluru violence.  

Anti-CAA violent protests: SDPI & PFI under police scanner for allegedly inciting violence

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC. 

SDPI leader Majeed Khan reacts to sedition charges on his party members

Published:
