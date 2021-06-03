As Rahul Gandhi Culls Ex-allies On Twitter, Narendra Modi's 'following' List A Contrast

With the Congress claiming to be an active proponent of the 'Dissent, Discourse & Decide' mantra ever since it has assumed the role of the Opposition, and conversely criticising its rivals for failing to abide by the three D's of Democracy, it seems to have turned a blind eye when it comes to practising what it loudly preaches. At a time when Rahul Gandhi's daily Twitter post criticising the government and the Prime Minister arrives like clockwork, it seems the former Congress chief has himself failed to be tolerant of his divisions with people, not only on the political level but a personal level as well.

Recently, reports emerged of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi culling a list of people once he shared bonhomie with just when the relations appeared to have turned sour. Amongst those that lost Rahul Gandhi from their 'followers' list on Twitter, was his ex-social media manager - often credited with turning around the Wayanad MP's Twitter handle for better - Niraj Alva.

However, on the other side of the divide, things assume a contrasting look. A recent glance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle shows that he keeps his critics relatively closer. Amongst the 2,345 people that Narendra Modi follows on Twitter, several are members of his party, his global counterparts, journalists, eminent sports personalities and most significantly, or maybe surprisingly, his opponents on the political stage including those that once sided with him but are now vehemently against.

Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle shows that he continues to follow former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in 2019 had been pitted against him in the General Elections, which eventually resulted in BJP's thumping victory. Rahul Gandhi, however, doesn't follow Narendra Modi. Notably, PM Modi also follows former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who some years back jumped the ship to join the Congress and now often tweets against the Centre and its policies (and also against leaders in his own party).

Winner of the 1983 Cricket World Cup and a BJP man till 2019, Kirti Azad is another Congressman whose timeline is filled with harsh tweets against the Centre and the PM himself, despite which Narendra Modi continues to follow his ex-party man. Congress Udit Raj, a BJP leader until 2019, is to be counted amongst the same people that Narendra Modi still follows.

Significantly, Hanuman Beniwal - who recently withdrew support from the NDA alliance in wake of the farmers' protest and shred ties with the Centre over the three contentious farm laws thereby adopting a tough stance against the government of the day - is another person amongst the list of Twitteratis that PM Modi continues to follow despite the strained relation. Moreover, Riyaz Abbas Abidi - who now sports 'I like Rahul Gandhi' prominently and probably proudly on his Twitter bio and was once a national executive BJP member - also has PM Modi amongst his followers.

Rahul Gandhi unfollows his ex-Twitter admin

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi had earlier eased out Nikhil J Alva, his Twitter manager for three years. However, things don't seem to have ended on a good note, as the former Congress chief has now also unfollowed Alva on Twitter along with several other personalities. However, as of June 1, Niraj Alva continues to follow his ex-employer on Twitter.

Credited with turning around Rahul Gandhi's Twitter and making it more interactive, Alva had assumed charge when Rahul Gandhi was the Congress chief and leading the party in the 2019 General Elections. Alva, who is said to have worked as a media entrepreneur before his stint with the Congress, is also said to have brought about a change in the content shared on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter aimed at criticising the Centre. Sources report that Alva closely monitored Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and was often be the one who would do the actual publishing.