Asaduddin Owaisi & AIMIM's First Kolkata Rally Cancelled; TMC Attacks But Claims 'no Role'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's first rally in Kolkata, scheduled to be held on Thursday, has been cancelled as the city police denied permission for it. Party's state secretary Zameerul Hasan said the police did not give them permission for the rally. Meanwhile, the TMC has denied any involvement in the cancellation of the rally.

'We can't be cowed down by such tactics'

"We had applied 10 days back for permission. But today we were informed by the police that they will not permit us to hold the rally. We can't be cowed down by such tactics of the ruling TMC. We will discuss and soon announce a fresh date for a programme," news agency PTI quoted Hasan as saying on Wednesday.

Owaisi was scheduled to kick off his party's campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections with the rally in the minority-dominated Metiabruz area of the city.

AIMIM has already come up with posters for the planned programme. The Kolkata police declined to comment on the matter, PTI reported. The TMC denied any involvement in the cancellation of the rally. "We have no role in permitting a rally organised by the AIMIM which is nothing but a proxy of the BJP in Bengal," TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

ISF not to oppose AIMIM

Owaisi, who after AIMIM's good performance in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls has announced that it will contest the Bengal election, has been discussing a possible alliance with Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who had recently floated the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Abbas Siddiqui on Tuesday said his party will not oppose Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. "Asad Sahab came to Bengal. He came to our darbar sharif. We have told him that we are standing with him. I believe in the 2021 Assembly election votes should not be divided and thus wherever Asad Sahab's party will contest we should not field candidates. It is important to support him. The talks are going on across the table," Siddiqui told ANI.

According to a senior leader of the Hyderabad-based party, Owaisi has seen in West Bengal, a fertile ground for his expansion plans, as Muslims constitute around 30% of the state's population. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

(With agency inputs)