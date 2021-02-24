Ahmedabad's Giant Motera Named 'Narendra Modi Stadium' Before 3rd India-England Test

In the latest development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with President Kovind inaugurated the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad on Wednesday - the world's largest cricket stadium. Previously known as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium which can accommodate over 110,000 spectators, was inaugurated by President Kovind, Home Minister Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries ahead of the India-England pink-ball day-night test match. Unveiling the stadium on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the govt's plan to make Ahmedabad the sports capital of India and assured to provide all state-of-the-art facilities for sports in the state.

Listing out the pros of the Narendra Modi Stadium, HM Shah noted that it was a golden day in the history of sports in India and hailed the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) for their efforts in creating the stadium. The Union Minister said that the Motera stadium along with the larger Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex and another upcoming facility at Naranpura was capable of holding any big sporting event. Further, HM Shah recalled PM Modi's vision for Gujaratis to be more active in the field of sports and said that the government was now working towards that vision. The BJP leader also noted that a game could resume play after 30 min of delay due to rain in the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The media room developed is the world's largest and the most high-tech, taking every game to global fans. This media room has the capacity to broadcast games from Sardar Patel complex as well," HM Amit Shah said.

Crowd allowed at Motera

The third Test of the India-England Test series is set to be held at the grand Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after the renovation. The BCCI has allowed 50% of the stadium to be filled by fans of the day/night Test. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tickets of the 3rd Test at the Motera have been completely sold out already. The fourth and final Test will also be held at the Motera stadium itself owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, the entire 5-match T20 series will also be held in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the third Test, skipper Kohli said, "Crowd plays a massive role. The crowd really gets behind us, the difference of which we saw in the second Test. You know the Opposition does feel the pressure. When you go to play in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, anywhere; I have experienced that as a batsman when you are walking into the field and 30,000 fans are booing you or clapping when the bowler is running in to bowl. It does play on your head."

