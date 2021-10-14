Ashok Chandna Says 'will Quit Politics' If BJP Wins Single Seat In Rajasthan By-polls

Rajsthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on Wednesday said that he will quit politics if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins even a single seat in upcoming by-polls in the state. While claiming that Congress will win both the by-poll seats in Rajasthan, Chandna added that the party has always proved to be successful in every by-poll. However, he also acknowledged that till now, by-elections have been held in six Assembly seats, out of which the Congress has won five and the BJP, one.

"In the state's history till date, the ruling party has not got as much success in the bypolls as the Congress. Bypolls are being held in two assembly seats. If the BJP wins even one of these seats, I will quit politics," he said.

The Rajasthan minister also slammed BJP's state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma and said the "minister's ego will definitely be broken when the results will be declared".

BJP leader Ramlal Sharma's reply

The BJP's Ramlal Sharma reacted to the confidence shown by the Congress leader and said that the public will definitely "teach a lesson to the minister's arrogance and the anti-people government".

Minister Ashok Chandna also claimed that the BJP will form a government in the Assembly election due in 2023 with a thumping majority and the blessings of the people and the hard work of the party workers. In a tweet, the BJP leader had also attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while citing reports of police lashing sticks on innocents of the state.

Rajasthan by-polls on October 30

Rajasthan will witness by-elections for the Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly seats on October 30. Nine candidates are in the fight from Vallabhnagar and seven from Dhariyawad. The state ruling party has included CM Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot among its star campaigners for the by-polls to both the Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP has handed the Vallabhnagar seat ticket to Himmat Singh Jhala and Dhariyawad seat ticket to Khet Singh. Both the political parties announced their candidates last Thursday. The by-polls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Shaktawat, and BJP MLA from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI)