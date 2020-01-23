Ashok Chavan Reiterates 'Common Minimum Program' Demand, Says Cong Should Be Respected

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday addressed the press and spoke about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Mumbai and the Common Minimum Program of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Informing the media Kharge's visit to Mumbai was to take a general review, Chavan said, "After Maha Vikas Aghadi formation, Kharge is in Mumbai to take a general review. They have issued guidelines about how the party should be in the alliance. Our party's role should be respected and the Common Minimum Program from Congress should be followed. Congress should be revived with full force."

'Congress will maintain its stand on CAA AND NRC'- Chavan

During his address to the press, Chavan also spoke about the Congress party's stand on NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act. "As decided by the Congress working committee, we'are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. Our opposition will be observed in Maharashtra too." Adding further about the party's stand on National Population Register Chavan said, "As far as NPR is concerned, the decision will be taken as decided by Congress working committee."

Top Congress leaders meet

All India Congress Committee's Secretary-General Mallikarjunji Kharge on Thursday chaired a meeting of the top leaders of the State. The meeting was called to discuss political issues, social issues, and organizational building.

The official Twitter handle of INC Maharashtra also informed about the meeting on its official Twitter handle.

INC Maharashtra's tweet roughly reads as, " Meeting of the office bearers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Tilak Bhavan, Dadar. In the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and the State President and the Minister of Revenue. Started under Balasaheb Thorat."

