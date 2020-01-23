The Debate
Ashok Chavan Reiterates 'Common Minimum Program' Demand, Says Cong Should Be Respected

Politics

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan addressed the media and stated that the Common Minimum Program should be followed and Cong's role should be respected

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday addressed the press and spoke about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Mumbai and the Common Minimum Program of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Informing the media Kharge's visit to Mumbai was to take a general review, Chavan said, "After Maha Vikas Aghadi formation, Kharge is in Mumbai to take a general review. They have issued guidelines about how the party should be in the alliance. Our party's role should be respected and the Common Minimum Program from Congress should be followed. Congress should be revived with full force."

READ | Chavan defends 'formed govt after Muslims said' as BJP slams 'Muslim League Congress'

'Congress will maintain its stand on CAA AND NRC'- Chavan

During his address to the press, Chavan also spoke about the Congress party's stand on NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act. "As decided by the Congress working committee, we'are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. Our opposition will be observed in Maharashtra too."

Adding further about the party's stand on National Population Register Chavan said, "As far as NPR is concerned, the decision will be taken as decided by Congress working committee." 

READ | Sena-baiter Nitin Raut only Maha neta in Congress' Delhi stars; Prithviraj Chavan snubbed

Top Congress leaders meet 

All India Congress Committee's Secretary-General Mallikarjunji Kharge on Thursday chaired a meeting of the top leaders of the State. The meeting was called to discuss political issues, social issues, and organizational building.

The official Twitter handle of INC Maharashtra also informed about the meeting on its official Twitter handle.

INC Maharashtra's tweet roughly reads as, " Meeting of the office bearers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Tilak Bhavan, Dadar. In the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and the State President and the Minister of Revenue. Started under Balasaheb Thorat."

READ | BJP questions Sena's silence on Chavan claim, reiterates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra

READ | Sena wanted to form govt in alliance with Cong after 2014 Maha elections: Prithviraj Chavan

Published:
COMMENT
