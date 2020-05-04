Ashok Gehlot Follows Sonia's Command, Rajasthan To Bear Train Fare For Migrants' Travel

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday informed that the state government will bear all railway expenses for the stranded person being sent back to their respective states. This comes after Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced earlier in the day that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer.

Several ministers had earlier criticised the government for charging migrants for the train fare. However, the Railway Ministry on Monday clarified that Centre will bear 85% of the cost, while states will bear 15%. Owing to the criticism, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also responded to the row and stated that the state government is paying Railways the expenses of the transportation of migrant workers.

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement on Monday announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants.

'Shramik Specials' for Migrants

In a major development on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students.

In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

