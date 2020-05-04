Bihar Govt To Bear Rail Fare Of Stranded Workers, Students; CM Nitish Kumar Thanks Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state government. Earlier, Nitish Kumar in a video message has clarified that the state government is paying its share of the costs to Railways, comprising the expenses of the transportation of migrant workers and labourers.

The CM thanked the centre or considering the suggestion to run special trains to send the people of Bihar, students and workers who are stranded in other states back and added that once they reach Bihar, they will be kept in quarantine and after 14 days will be allowed to go back to their final destination.

"I want to thank the Centre for considering the suggestion to run special trains to send the people of Bihar, students and workers who are stranded in other states back. For all people of Bihar who are stranded in different parts of the country like students, migrant labours and tourists, the railways will bring them to Bihar and their fare will be paid by the state government," he said.

"Once they reach Bihar they will be kept in quarantine and after 14 days will be allowed to go back to their final destination. Everything will be paid by the Bihar government. A quarantine centre has been set up here for them. All of them will be staying at the quarantine centre for 21 days. After which they will be given a minimum amount of Rs 1000 each. Under this scheme, Rs 1000 has been already given to 19 lakh people in the state, he added.

Centre arranges Shramik Special Trains

The Indian Railways has launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown. According to reports, the state authorities and Indian Railways will work in a collaborative effort to minimize contact through special social distancing and running the trains at a set percentage of its capacity.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



The Ministry of Railways on Monday has clarified with regards to ticket fare for special trains, with sources stating that migrants' travel would be free, contrary to the Congress' assertion. The Railways said it is charging 15 percent fare from the state governments and rest of the expenses will be borne by the railways itself. According to Railway Ministry sources, the Railways is also providing free food and bottled water, to the migrants travelling in the special trains which will also observe social distancing.

