'Democracy In Danger': Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Governor For Delaying Assembly Session

Taking an apparent jibe at BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that democracy is in danger. The attack by Gehlot comes with the back and forth happening between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the governor with the former demanding Assembly session to be held at the earliest to prove his majority. CM Gehlot also gheraoed the Raj Bhavan to mount pressure on the governor and alleged that the governor is acting on the instructions of the Centre.

Releasing a video, he stated that the governor is not giving permission for the assembly session, adding that some people are working to bring down the government. He cited examples of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

"Today democracy is in danger, it is your and our responsibility to save. This is the first time that the government is demanding a session and the governor is not giving permission. Some people are working to bring down the government. First was Madhya Pradesh and then Karnataka, but the same for Rajasthan will not be a success. Today we have to think to save democracy," said Gehlot.

Gehlot cabinet proposes Assembly session from July 31

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session from July 31. Sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal, just a display of strength. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, Gehlot had warned that Congress MLAs will protest outside PM residence if needed.

Gehlot and his MLAs had 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan for 4-5 hours on Friday refusing to vacate till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options. After being assured by the governor that 'constitution will be followed', they returned back to Fairmont Hotel

