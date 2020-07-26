Rajasthan Speaker Might Withdraw Plea Before SC Challenging HC's Interim Order: Sources

As per sources, Congress has decided not to pursue a legal battle in the Supreme Court vis-à-vis the disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs. Originally, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had moved the SC on Wednesday against the HC's interim order dated July 21 which deferred the proceedings on the disqualification notices issues to the Pilot camp until July 24. Sources revealed that Joshi might withdraw the aforesaid Special Leave Petition on July 27, when the apex court will hear the matter. This is being perceived as a fallout of the SC's order on Friday where it declined immediate relief to the Speaker.

Rajasthan HC orders status quo

On July 24, a division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. Ruling that the writ petition is maintainable, it agreed to examine three prayers of the Pilot camp- to declare clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th schedule to be violative of the basic structure of the Constitution, to set aside the show cause notice issued by the Speaker and to declare clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th schedule read with Article 191 of the Constitution ultra virus.

However, the HC rejected the petitioners' plea to declare that their actions do not come under the purview of disqualification and to uphold their status as members of the Rajasthan Assembly. Essentially, the Speaker has been barred from taking any coercive action against the Pilot camp until the HC concludes hearing the matter. Also, the Centre has been made a party to the proceedings.

Rajasthan Cabinet clears revised proposal

The war of words between Congress leaders and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra escalated with the latter's alleged delay in summoning a special session of the Assembly. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Gehlot on Saturday, a revised proposal to be sent to Mishra was cleared, asking for the Assembly session to be summoned on July 31. According to sources, COVID-19 is the main agenda of the session while the floor test does not find a mention in the proposal.

