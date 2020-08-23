Ashok Gehlot Urges Rahul Gandhi To 'come Back' As Party Chief; Slams Dissenting Letter

As Congress remains divided on its party leadership, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday called upon Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party as his mother- Sonia Gandhi is set to step down as party chief. Gehlot also criticised the leaders who had sought 'structural changes', saying there was no need to go to the media. Incidentally, Gehlot's government recently survived a jolt when Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs rebelled against Gehlot, before re-entering the party folds.

Gehlot: 'Rahul should come ahead'

News of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing letter to Hon’ble CP is unbelievable and if it is true - it’s very unfortunate was no need to go in media I strongly believe that Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 23, 2020

where the fight is to save the ethos of our Democracy. She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind -I believe @RahulGandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as country faces the biggest challenge to save our Constitution -Democracy.

2/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 23, 2020

Following Gehlot's steps, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted 'Come back, Rahul'.

"Come back, Rahulji". Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs you.@RahulGandhi @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/V52bzPxMWS — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) August 23, 2020

Sonia Gandhi: ‘Get together and find a new chief’

Earlier in the day, Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi may step down from her post under pressure, reported sources. Responding to the leaders seeking structural change, sources report that Sonia Gandhi has asked the leaders that all of them should get together and find a new chief. Sources state that Gandhi has indicated does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further. The Congress is allegedly now planning to vote a 'non-Gandhi' president once Sonia Gandhi steps down.

Congress Vs Congress: Leaders slam letter signed by 23 seniors seeking 'structural change'

23 leaders seek 'structural changes'

Hinting at apparent turmoil within the Grand old party, 23 senior leaders wrote to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. The five-page letter - drafted by two senior leaders bears the signatures of leaders from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Jitin Prasad, Veerappa Moily, Pramod Tiwari, PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, as per sources. Meanwhile, Congress has denied that it has received any such letter.

Sonia Gandhi set to resign as Congress interim-chief, tells to 'find a new chief’: sources

On the other hand, backing the Gandhis, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh said this was not the time to raise such an issue, ahead of a crucial CWC meeting on Monday. Apart from Singh, several other Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, Sanjay Nirupam, Siddaramaiah, Bhupesh Baghel have also opposed this idea. The critical Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Monday, with all Congress-led state Chief Ministers set to attend. Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle.