'Ask Yediyurappa': Congress Shows Mirror To Fadnavis' "wearing Bangles" Remark At Sena

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday opined that leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis made an irresponsible statement regarding the Shiv Sena-led state government's 'silence' on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's incendiary remark. Taking a jibe at Fadnavis he said that Fadnavis should ask Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa about the matter as the Waris Pathan incident took place in Karnataka.

"This is an irresponsible statement given by Devendra Fadnavis. He should ask the same question to the Chief Minister of Karnataka where the statement was given," Shaikh said.

Besides Yediyurappa, the Congress leader also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for the ongoing violence in Delhi concerning the amended Citizenship Law. "Fadnavis should ask the same question to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that why has he not been able to control the violence going on in Delhi," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena over the party's silence on the controversial remark by Waris Pathan. Fadnavis had also earlier demanded an apology from Pathan stating that that the Hindu society is tolerant, but it is not weak. The BJP leader was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where the party launched a protest against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women. Speaking at the protest, the former CM slammed Shiv Sena's silence and stated that the party is "wearing bangles".

"Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," said Fadnavis.

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given.

Pathan added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that," Pathan had said during an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka earlier in the month.

(With ANI inputs)

