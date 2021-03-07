Assam BJP President Affirms BJP-AGP-UPPL Alliance Will Win 100+ Seats In Upcoming Election

Assam's Bharatiya Janata Party President Ranjit Dass on Sunday, in a conversation with Republic, said that the party's alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is a 'strong one'. He went on to say that he is confident of the alliance winning more than 100 seats in the election.

Talking about the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance's fight with the opposition parties, he said that the AJP-Raijor Dal will have no effect while the Congress-AIUDF if anything, will help them in winning in Upper Assam. Pointing out that many from the Congress would want to join the party, he said, "We will have to take them, otherwise how will the dream of a Congress-mukt Assam and Bharat be possible."

When asked about the CM face for the election, he said that the party did not need a CM face as it already had an existing government, "After elections, the parliamentary board will sit and select the leader," he added.

'Winning all 8 seats': UPPL President

UPPL President Promod Bodo earlier said that the party is going to win all the 8 seats allotted to it in the alliance. Explaining his motive behind entering into the alliance, he said, " We want to ensure the development of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) and that is why we have joined the alliance led by BJP.

Outlining that peace and development is the main agenda in Bodoland, he maintained that people will choose peace and development and overthrow the Bodoland People's Front (BDF).

'We are forming the government'

AGP President Atul Bora also predicted the alliance's victory. Elaborating on the functioning of the alliance, he said, "Along with seat-sharing both the parties have also discussed vote transferring of our supporters amongst each other in the constituency, where we are contesting from. We will form the government," he said.

Assam Polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

