Assam: Massive Crowds Swarm BJP's Cycle Rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded his third consecutive cycle rally on Friday in Kamalpur. The Assam Minister's cycle rally in Kamalpur was thronged by locals and BJP supporters who joined him in large numbers waving the party flag and showering flowers on the Finance Minister as he rode on the cycle. Sharing a few glimpses from the cycle rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I feel so blessed with such generous and overwhelming affection of people."

During his massive cycle rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma who also heads the state's health ministry, interacted with school children sharing pictures of the same. "These cheerful little school girls were such a delight to speak to Their innocence laced with their sweet smiles filled my heart with great joy," he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma led a bicycle rally in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The 16km rally which witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers including Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das and the local people commenced from Bihaguri and ended at Puthimari playground, Barchalla. After attending the cycle rally, Sarma laid the foundation stone of Borsola Model Degree College at Singimari, Doomdooma. "This project worth Rs 15.25 cr will be a milestone in imparting quality higher education in Sonitpur," he said.

BJP's Assam push

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. With Amit Shah kicking off the campaign at Kamrup, BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

