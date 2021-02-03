'Can't Appeal For Fresh NRC But Will Seek Review', Says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is entirely up to the Centre and the state has no say in it. However, regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Biswa said that the state government has pointed out many anomalies and requirements for reverification of the draft. He added that the issues are judicial and have nothing to do with the Centre.

On whether the state government would appeal for fresh NRC due to irregularities, Sarma said, "We cannot appeal for fresh NRC, but we want reverification. If anomalies comes to light we would go for fresh NRC, but if same results come we will accept it."

The Ministry of Home Affairs told a parliamentary panel on Monday that the Centre has not taken any decision on the roll-out of the NRC for the whole country. The update of the NRC was carried out in Assam to identify bonafide Indian citizens living in the state but the initiative had created a nationwide uproar.

A total of 3.3 crore people in Assam had applied to be included in it. Of them, 3.11 crore have been included in the document and 19.06 could not find a place in the NRC, according to the final report published in August 2019.

Last year, Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

PM Modi, FM Sitharaman to visit Assam

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, Biswa said, PM is scheduled to visit Dhekiajuli on February 7 to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala', the minister said.

Moreover, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be visiting Assam on February 6 to flag off a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme that would benefit 8 lakh people.

Opposition forms grand alliance for Assam polls

Regarding the Congress-AIUDF alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, Himanta Biswa said it no surprise that the Opposition parties would join hands for elections.

The Congress has formed a "grand alliance" with the AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) for the elections to the 126-member assembly likely to be held in March-April.

The BJP snatched power from Congress in Assam in 2016, ending its 15-year long uninterrupted reign in the state.

