Assam's 'Miya' Museum Row: Why Has A Museum Inside Kalakshetra Become A Flashpoint?

After Assam government shut down state-run madrassas, a new flashpoint has sparked in the state over the proposed museum reflecting the culture of 'Char-Chapori' people in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises in Guwahati. Congress' Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who had written to the director of museums, had pointed out that the museum was approved by a 15-member Standing Committee, asking him to expedite the process. Assam Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately tweeted that 'there will be no such distortion' of Kalakshetra. The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April of next year, where BJP eyes to retain the state.

Who are Char-Charpori people?

The Char-Chapori area denotes the riverine area of lower and central Assam which mainly comprises of Bengali Muslims. While Ahmed claims that the residents in that area are from erstwhile East Bengal, which was an integral part of undivided India, Sarma claims that residents have migrated from Bangladesh, reflecting the anti-foreigner sentiment prevalent in Assam. The Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra - where the 'Char-Charpori' museum is proposed - is a cultural institution named after the saint scholar, social-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardeva - a Vaishanavite, adding a religious clash to the controversy. Moreover, the complex was set up under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, signed in 1985, to 'preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the people of Assam', after the blood anti-foreigners agitation in Assam.

What is 'Miya museum' controversy?

The controversy ignited when Ahmed in a Facebook post mentioned 'Miya Museum' in English while handing over the letter issuing his demand to the director of museums. Furthermore, Ahmed said, "Lungis should be kept at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra" - the traditional attire of the Char-Charpori men. Sarma retaliated angrily stating 'After he (Ahmed) said this I could not sleep the whole night. He will be sent to jail if he does not apologise publicly, after the polls'. He added that Ahmed will be dealt with after the polls because, "If we do so now, he (Ahmed) will get a few more votes in the assembly elections".

In my understanding, there is no separate identity-and culture in Char Anchal of Assam as most of the people had migrated from Bangladesh. Obviously, in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, which is the epitome of Assamese culture, we will not allow any distortion. Sorry MLA Sahab pic.twitter.com/6a2urvTRg4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 24, 2020

Other Assamese parties have retaliated by pointing that the 'Miya' museum had recommended by the Departmentally Related Standing Committee on Education (DRSCE), 2020-21 of Assam Assembly - comprising of 15 members from BJP, AGP, BPF, Congress and AIUDF. Terming it a shame to Assamese culture Rajya Sabha Member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan - chief of Anchalik Gana Morcha(AGM) said "Will the MLAs from the ruling coalition answer why they supported the recommendation?". Ahmed, on the other hand, has backtracked, stating 'Nowhere in museum proposal is 'Miya' written. BJP is doing dirty politics'.

Proposal to establish a museum of people's culture living in Char Chapori was approved by 15 member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 were from ruling party. Nowhere is 'Miya' written. They're doing dirty politics: Sherman Ali, Congress MLA, Assam pic.twitter.com/T3Q9k5n06K — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020

Sarma has lashed out at Ahmed saying that 'using the word 'lungi' in connection with the Kalakshetra cannot be accepted in any way', as it 'hurt Assamese sentiments'. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR after the Centre passed the Citizenship Amendment Act - which provides citizenship to non-muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

