Himanta Biswa Slams Congress MLA For ‘lungi In Museum’ Remark; Says 'will Be Sent To Jail'

On Saturday, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for saying that a 'blue lungi' will be exhibited at the 'Miya Museum'. The Congress legislator had presented a proposal to the state government for a 'Miya Museum' on the premises of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Furious over the contentious remark, Biswa warned that the Congress MLA will be arrested if he does not apologise in public, adding that he will have to pay a very heavy price for his crime.

“How can someone stoop so low and say that a lungi be kept in a revered place like the kalakshetra.? We are not arresting him now because that would give him votes. He will be sent to jail if he does not apologise publicly. This is a commitment I am making to the people of Assam. He will pay for his crime, for his Lungi comment. He has to pay a very heavy price," Sarma said.

But using the word 'lungi' in connection with the Kalakshetra cannot be accepted in any way ... The Assamese are very sensitive about both Sankardeva and Madhavdeva" Sarma asserted.

READ: Assam to construct 119 schools in tea gardens by April next year: Edu minister

READ: Assam, Mizoram in letter war on border issues

Sherman Ali's contentious remark

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed in a letter to the Director of Museums had proposed a museum reflecting the culture and heritage of people living on the premises of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Assam's Char-Chaporis. Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra is a cultural institution named after the saint scholar, social-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sitting MLA from Assam's Baghbar constituency, Sherman Ali Ahmed had gone on to say, "Lungis should be kept at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra."

Further, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora in a letter to the MLA asked him to refrain from making “any further controversial statement” on the issue that had given the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a scope for polarising the people.

READ: Assam relaxes COVID-19 testing, quarantine norms for incoming air & train passengers

READ: Assam claims Mizoram Police setting up bunker like structure in its territory