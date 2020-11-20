Babul Supriyo Claims BJP Will Win 200+ Seats In Bengal; Accuses Mamata Of Misusing Power

Asserting that the people of West Bengal are with BJP, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday claimed that his party will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal elections. He also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, accusing it of misusing the police and administration.

"The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," Babul Supriyo told ANI on Thursday.

READ | Bihar Election: Babul Supriyo Says MGB 'rejected By Mass', Takes A Jibe At Bengal Govt

As the Opposition party gears up for the assembly polls, Supriyo said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal every month till the elections are over. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May 2021.

The two senior BJP leaders will visit the state separately every month to take stock of the party organisation, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, adding that the dates are yet to be finalised. While Shah is likely to visit the state for two consecutive days a month and Nadda may visit for three days.

READ | TMC Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari Says 'still Part Of Trinamool', Amid Rumours Of Quitting

BJP poll preparation in West Bengal

From recruiting workers from reserved categories of society for every polling booth to painting the party's symbol lotus at various locations and staying in touch with priests and people from cooperative societies and self-help groups in the near neighbourhood -- the BJP has devised a booth-level strategy with stress on minute details to wrest power from the TMC in West Bengal.

Senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a detailed 23-point to-do list for every booth to ensure the BJP's victory in West Bengal, where it has never been in power. The BJP is applying its tried-and-tested booth-level strategy in West Bengal where polls are scheduled to be held early next year. The party has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling TMC, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections with more than 40% of total votes.

READ | Trinamool's 'Mark Yourself Safe From BJP' Campaign Gets 10 Lakh Signatures As Polls Near

READ | Mamata Banerjee Mobilises Supporters; Slams 'outside Goons Who Terrorise Before Elections'