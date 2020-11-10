Bihar Election: Babul Supriyo Says MGB 'rejected By Mass', Takes A Jibe At Bengal Govt

With the NDA cruising towards victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections as per the trends at this hour, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo took a jibe at RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). As per the latest trends, the NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, HAM, and JD(U) is leading on 123 seats while the Mahagathbandhan leads on 110 seats in the 243-seated assembly.

With NDA marching ahead of the grand alliance, Babul Supriyo took to Twitter and said that the people of Bihar rejected the 'two so-called Yuvraj'. Furthermore, Babul Supriyo took an apparent jibe at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said, 'Time up for Another Yuvraj' in 2021. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

Bihar results made One thing very clear•Two so-called YUVRAJs, with Jail & Bail as their past present (& maybe future too), hv been rejected by the mass👎🏽Come 2021 & it will be ‘Time Up’ for another YUVRAJ - That of Bengal ! @AmitShah @JPNadda @BJP4India @BJP4Bihar @BJP4Bengal — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 10, 2020

As per the latest trends, the NDA alliance has taken a sizeable edge over the Mahagathbandhan and is leading in 121 seats as compared to MGB's 112. NDA is leading on 121-- BJP in 72, JDU in 43 and VIP in 5. While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 112 seats-- RJD 69 (1 seat won) Congress in 26, Left in 17, BSP leading in 2, AIMIM in 4, LJP on 2 and HAM in 1.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

