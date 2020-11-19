Mamata Banerjee Mobilises Supporters; Slams 'outside Goons Who Terrorise Before Elections'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "a few people are bringing in goons" from other states to disturb the peace, ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. Addressing an inauguration programme of Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazaar in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee urged everyone to resist "goons and outsiders" who are trying to create unrest in the state.

'We believe in peace'

"If some goons from outside come to our state and terrorise you, all of you should unite and resist them. I promise we will stand by you. We believe in peace. But few people come to the state only during the elections to terrorise others. We won't allow them to have a free run here," she said without taking any names. Calling these outsiders "divisive forces", CM Banerjee said they need to be defeated. Banerjee had in the past referred to the BJP as a "party of outsiders" on several occasions.

Reacting to the statement, BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said Banerjee's remarks reflect TMC's frustration over the BJP's growth in the state. "Such comments reflect the anger and frustration of the TMC and its leadership. It is ludicrous that people from other parts of the country are not welcome in the state, but Bangladeshi intruders are welcomed with open arms as they form the vote bank of the TMC," he said, according to PTI.

Earlier, after NDA's victory in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed his party workers from the BJP headquarters in the national capital and made an indirect and sharp attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC - setting the tone and focus of the saffron party, for WB assembly elections next year. The BJP has alleged that many of its workers have been killed by the ruling TMC in the state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC has denied it.

After having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general election. With the BJP spreading its wings in the state over the last few years, party leaders have exuded confidence that it will be able to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in 2021 assembly elections, likely to be held in April- May next year.

(With agency inputs)